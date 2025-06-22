The Crown’s case is that after deceiving Gregory into paying her $15,000 in the days before the alleged killing, DeLuney went to her mother’s house on Baroda St and attacked her with “significant, and ultimately fatal, force.”
It says DeLuney had traded cryptocurrencies for seven years.
The Crown alleges on the night of the murder, DeLuney’s husband Antonio called his wife asking when she would be home.
After that call, the Crown says DeLuney left her mother’s house and drove home, before the couple returned to Baroda St. Confronted by the scene, Antonio called 111 and performed CPR until ambulance staff arrived and took over.
The trial before Justice Peter Churchman is expected to take five weeks. Proceedings will begin this morning with the selection of a jury.
