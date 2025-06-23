Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Julia DeLuney accused of murdering mother who hid cash around Wellington home

Catherine Hutton
By
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Julia DeLuney is on trial at the High Court in Wellington for the murder of her 79-year-old mother Helen Gregory in her Khandallah home. Video / Mark Mitchell

A woman killed in her Wellington home kept bags of money containing thousands of dollars in cash hidden around her house, including $50,000 in her freezer.

That woman, 79-year-old Helen Gregory, was killed in her Khandalla home in Janurary 24, 2024, allegedly by her daughter Julia DeLuney who had financial

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime