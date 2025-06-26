Julia DeLuney is on trial in the High Court at Wellington for the murder of her 79-year-old mother Helen Gregory (pictured inset) in her Khandallah home.
Lawyers representing the former school teacher accused of murdering her mother have suggested the police had tunnel vision while investigating the death and had failed to consider that someone else may have been responsible.
Police had not contemplated whether Helen Gregory may have died as a result of a burglaryamid suspicious activity occurring in her neighbourhood, they claimed.
The Crown has suggested DeLuney, who dealt in cryptocurrency, was in financial difficulty and attacked her mother before leaving the house, driving to her own home and then returning later with her husband.
While cross-examining Detective Sergeant Giulia Boffatoday, defence lawyer Quentin Duff referred to incidents of suspicious activity in the area around the time of Gregory’s death.
This included Gregory’s burglary complaint to police in the weeks before she died, a neighbour’s report that someone had knocked on their door between 9.30pm - 10pm on the night Gregory was killed and an off-duty police officer’s report of a suspicious man in Khandallah park the following day.
The court heard Gregory gave police the name of the person she thought was responsible for the burglary.
In relation to the neighbour’s report of the door knock, Boffa said the area was extensively canvased and people in the area were spoken to.
She rejected a suggestion by Duff that the investigation into Gregory’s death hadn’t contemplated that she may have died as a result of a burglary.
Boffa said inconsistent information had come to light following Gregory’s death.
When Duff asked if she’d seen footage of that, Boffa said she’d been shown images, but hadn’t seen the actual footage.
At one point, Duff asked Boffa if she had kept an open mind about who might have been responsible for the death.
“We always do”, Boffa responded.
The trial is expected to last up to five weeks.
Catherine Hutton is an Open Justice reporter, based in Wellington. She has worked as a journalist for 20 years, including at the Waikato Times and RNZ. Most recently she was working as a media adviser at the Ministry of Justice.