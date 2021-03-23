Hung jury in the trial of Northlander

There's been a hung jury into the trial of a Northland man accused of leading police on a pursuit in the Far North. Photo / NZME

A jury has been unable to return verdicts in the case of one of two Northlanders accused of being involved in a high-speed police chase and discharging a firearms during the pursuit.

Heta Brass, also known as Heta Lloyd, and his partner Stacey Leah Walker-Haturini were on trial on a raft of charges.

Lloyd, 29, was facing two charges of using a firearm against a law enforcement officer, and single charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, driving while disqualified, driving dangerously and failing to stop.

There was a hung jury on all charges and Lloyd was remanded back in custody for a callover on April 14 when a date for a retrial is expected to be set.

Walker-Haturini was charged with unlawful possession of explosives, unlawful possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a Class C controlled drug, and possession of a utensil for methamphetamine.

She was found guilty on all charges and released on bail to await sentencing at a date yet to be confirmed.

The charges stem from a police pursuit from Awanui which continued through Te Hiku Forest and on to Ninety Mile Beach just after 9pm on July 25, 2018.

The jury retired to consider their verdicts in the High Court at Whangārei about 11.15am on Monday and were sent home at 5.15pm the same day.

They returned yesterday morning and delivered their verdicts at 3.45pm.