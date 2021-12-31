Homicide investigation under way in Counties Manukau

A homicide inquiry has been launched in Counties Manukau after a man was taken to Middlemore Hospital this morning and died a short time later.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man died at Middlemore Hospital this morning, with officers scouring a velodrome.

He arrived at hospital around 6am with critical injuries and "sadly died a short time later", Detective Inspector Karen Bright said.

"Police are in the very early stages of our investigation and are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the man's death which remain unclear at this time," she said.

"We have a scene examination under way at the velodrome in Manukau."

Formal identification procedures are in progress, police say, and they are working to "ensure the man's family is provided with Victim Support at this difficult time".

There is no further information available at this early stage.

The Manukau Velodrome was built for the 1990 Auckland Commonwealth Games.

It's close to both the southern motorway and Manukau city centre and locals have been campaigning to have it redeveloped.

