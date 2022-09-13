Kevin Hay, 50, was killed in Northcote on August 16. Photo / Facebook

Two men arrested on charges of murder last month after reports of a fight at a North Shore property in Auckland have had not guilty pleas entered on their behalf.

Peter Robert Greene, 55, appeared for the first time in the High Court at Auckland today as lawyer Rosemary Thomson entered the plea and indicated that he no longer seeks name suppression.

Greene's co-defendant, 56, will continue to seek name suppression. A hearing will take place next month to determine the matter.

Kevin Patrick Hay, 50, died on August 16 after police were called to reports of an "altercation" at a Hillcrest home on Ocean View Rd at about 10pm. Emergency services provided medical assistance to Hay but he died at the scene, police said at the time.

Police at the scene of a death on Ocean View Rd, Hillcrest, last month. Photo / Ben Leahy

Greene and his co-defendant were arrested about a week after the death and appeared at North Shore District Court before the case was transferred to the High Court.

After Hay's death, friends described him on social media as a "tough" and "formidable" man who "had a beautiful heart and loved helping people".

Supporters appeared in court today as the case was briefly called.

Justice Neil Campbell set a trial date for March 2024.