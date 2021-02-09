High Court trial begins for former Cyfs worker accused of sexually abusing boys

Earl Opetaia, in the Hight Court at Auckland on Tuesday where he stands trial over 33 charges including sexual violation, and indecent assault of boys aged 12 to 16. Photo / Michael Neilson

A former Child, Youth and Family worker, who once cared for a teen murdered in the back of a prison van, has gone on trial for the alleged abuse of more than half a dozen boys.

Earl Opetaia faces 33 charges over allegations of abusing eight boys between 2002 and 2006.

The charges include multiple counts of indecent assault of boys aged between 12 and 16, sexual violation, supply of cannabis and methamphetamine, and threatening to kill.

Opetaia pleaded not guilty to all charges as his trial began in the High Court at Auckland

today before Justice Ian Gault.

A jury consisting of six men and six women was selected

today.

Opetaia was charged just before Christmas 2018. He was due to go on trial in April last year, but this was postponed to February this year due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Crown case will be led by Henry Steele, and defence by Anoushka Bloem and Phil Hamlin.

The trial has been set out for six weeks, however is expected to last for less than that.

Opetaia is best known for caring for Liam Ashley before the 17-year-old was assaulted by George Baker while both were being transported to Auckland Central Remand Prison in 2006. Ashley died in hospital the next day.