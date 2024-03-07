Nicholas Pukeroa was grieving the loss of his brother when he threatened a road crew with a meat cleaver.

The brother of a man killed in a crash caused by a Fulton Hogan worker retaliated by threatening other road workers with a meat cleaver saying “I’ll put this through your head”.

Nicholas Pukeroa admitted he had reached a breaking point on the day he lashed out at the Whangārei road crew.

“You were completely overruled by emotion, I can understand what pressure you were under,” Judge Philip Rzepecky said when sentencing him on Thursday in Whangārei District Court.

The 37-year-old was convicted on charges of possession of an offensive weapon, assault with a weapon, assault and wilful damage.

In April 2021, his brother Caleb Pukeroa-Bucknell was killed in a crash caused by Fulton Hogan employee, Jerome Tuaumu.

Tuaumu was driving a company truck that was towing a trailer when he overtook a pilot vehicle and a road sweeper he had been following on Matapouri Rd, a windy coastal road leading to popular holiday spot Tūtūkākā.

As Tuaumu moved back into his lane and approached a corner, Pukeroa-Bucknell came around the bend on his motorcycle.

He hit the side of Tuaumu’s truck and died at the scene.

Only months later, in September 2021, Nicholas Pukeroa was driving along Russell Rd from Helena Bay when he came across a Fulton Hogan crew working on the road.

He got out of his vehicle and yelled at the workers while holding a meat cleaver.

As he approached the door of one of the vehicles, a worker fled from the car out the other side.

Pukeroa asked the roading crew where Tuaumu was.

Then, he swung the cleaver at another worker and said: “Do you want me to sink this in your head?”

Pukeroa proceeded to break an aerial off one of the vehicles and throw it at a worker, which left the worker with bruising.

Cale Pukeroa-Bucknell, 23, died in a road crash in April 2021.

However, the roadworkers managed to calm Pukeroa and by the time police arrived at the scene, he was completely cooperative, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Oscar Hintze said his client had let his emotions get the better of him.

“He saw the workers and something snapped inside him. The whole situation of losing his brother has had a huge effect,” Hintze submitted.

From the court’s public gallery, Pukeroa’s father highlighted the grief his son had been grappling with.

That pain was exasperated by the prosecution against Tuaumu which dragged on for more than 10 court hearings.

Judge Rzepecky was considerate of what the family had been through and commended Pukeroa for his insight into his offending.

“I am taking into account Nick was suffering and there was grief behind it, it doesn’t excuse it. You saw the crew and lost your way.

Pukeroa was sentenced to eight months of home detention.

Tuaumu was sentenced in October 2022 to community detention, 100 hours of community work and was ordered to pay emotional harm reparation.

However, his community work was later cancelled by Corrections.

