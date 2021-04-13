Northland news in brief: Young Northlander killed in a motorcycle crash named

A trust charged with the governance of Ruapekapeka Historic Reserve, on behalf of Northland Māori, has received $250,000 funding.

Crash motorcyclist named

Police have released the name of a young Northlander killed in a motorcycle crash on a windy coastal road leading to popular holiday spot Tutukaka on April 1. Cale Bucknell-Pukeroa, aged 23, died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash that also involved a truck on Matapouri Rd shortly before 1.20pm. Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing with Northland police urging anyone who saw two motorbikes – one coloured green and the other white – in the Tutukaka coastal area before the crash to contact 105 and quote file number 210401/2721. A police spokesman said their thoughts were with Bucknell-Pukeroa's family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

River festival

The Dargaville River Festival is celebrating "Our River Our People" this Saturday, April 17, from 11am–4pm. The community collaboration is a fun-filled activity trail in and around Dargaville to celebrate the Northern Wairoa River both past and present. With free entry, the family-friendly event will include market stalls, entertainment, food trucks, a storybook trail, waka ama rides, a museum and heritage machinery display, Circus Kumarani performances, a river fairy, Taniwha mascot, boat flotilla, face painting and Dalmation Cultural Club performances. For further information, go to: dargavillenz.com

Arrest after assault

Police have arrested a woman in relation to an assault that left a man seriously injured on April 1 in Raumanga. Police are continuing their inquiries into the attack and appeal for any witnesses to come forward who may have seen a dark-coloured people mover on March 31 between 9pm and 10pm near the intersection of Murdoch Crescent and Fairburn Crescent. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file 210401/0047 or you can email david.hamilton2@police.govt.nz.

Threatening to kill charge

A 31-year-old man is due to appear before the Whangārei District Court on April 30 facing a charge of threatening to kill and one charge of intentional damage. The man was arrested after police were called to a Raumanga address on Monday night.

Te Ruapekapeka Trust receives $250,000 funding

A trust charged with the governance of Ruapekapeka Historic Reserve, on behalf of Northland Māori, has received $250,000 funding from the Vision Mātauranga Capability Fund. Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods announced last week that 16 projects would receive a combined total of $3.9 million through the 2021 round of Te Pūnaha Hihiko: Vision Mātauranga Capability Fund, targeted at strengthening the Government's commitment to Māori knowledge in science and innovation. Te Ruapekapeka Trust will partner with Victoria University of Wellington to digitally construct aspects of the Ruapekapeka heritage pā site using virtual reality technology.