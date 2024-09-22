Hato Hone St John was called to the crash on Hamblin St just after 5pm, responding with one ambulance and one first response vehicle.

One person was taken to Bay of Islands Hospital in a moderate condition.

There was another single-vehicle crash in Oromahoe in the Bay of Islands at 9.15pm on Saturday night.

The crash occurred on Old Bay Rd but there were no reports of injuries, police said.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services were at the scene.

Just before midnight on Saturday, there was another single-vehicle crash, this time on Puketona Rd in Haruru.

One person suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Bay of Islands Hospital by Hato Hone St John ambulance.

Police said one lane of the road was partially blocked for some time until the vehicle was towed.

Another crash involving a vehicle driving into a ditch occurred on State Highway 1 at Whakapara, at 4.20am on Sunday.

Police said there were no injuries or blockage to the road with the crash, which occurred between Old North Rd and Russell Rd.

There have been 24 road crash fatalities in Northland this year: 10 in the Far North, 12 in Whangārei and two in Kaipara.

The number is similar to the 26 fatalities at the same time last year.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.