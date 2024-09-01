Erica Wells, who lives nearby on Ness Rd, said there had also been “a number of other accidents and near misses”.

“Someone’s going to die there,” she said.

“The rescue helicopter has visited this section of SH10 twice in the past 15 months.

“It’s a dangerous piece of road ... something needs to be done.”

Wells said after the recent incident, she asked NZ Transport Agency [NZTA] to review the stretch of road, and install “high crash area” road signs.

At the very least, there needs to be a turning lane for motorists turning off the state highway onto Waipapa West Rd, she said.

“I understand that’s what’s caused the past two head-on collisions; a person overtaking and crossing the centre line.

“It needs to be looked at.

“It’s becoming a black stretch of road.”

An NZTA spokeswoman said the police serious crash unit was leading an investigation into the August 20 crash.

“Until this review is complete, we are unable to comment.”

Waipapa resident Ellie Baird was one of the first on the scene of the August 20 incident.

Baird was travelling home and was turning off SH10.

“I heard the crash as I was turning into Waipapa West Rd, and looked in the rear vision mirror and saw there had been a crash.”

Baird parked her car and rushed to the nearest vehicle and started assessing one of the passengers, doing some basic first aid.

Baird said the intersection is “concerning”.

Emergency services at the scene of a crash involving a hatchback and a hire truck on SH10 near Waipapa West Rd on August 20. Photo / Peter de Graaf

“The main issue is there’s no turning bay or wide shoulder going into Waipapa West Rd.

“It causes people to pull around a turning vehicle into the opposite lane.

“The other thing is, south-going traffic tend to cut the corner slightly ... so there’s no room for error.”

Ness Rd resident Mike Nunn said visibility is “not great” at the intersection.

Nunn agreed there should be a slip-road for cars to turn left off the highway.

His partner nearly collided with an oncoming car at the site.

“A car was coming from Waipapa and she was turning right as the car was pulling in, she pulled out and there was a car right up behind it.

“You just can’t see.”

Waipapa West Rd resident Russell Beaumont said the intersection was “a shocker to turn into from either direction”.

“If you’re heading north you have to indicate really early, and if you’re going south, it’s terrifying sitting in the middle of the road trying to turn into it.”

Beaumont said there should be an 80km/h speed limit along SH10 to Stanners Rd.

The issue has become worse since the Mangamukas shut nearly two years ago, he said.

“Traffic volumes are higher and you’re getting big trucks going through.

“We really need the Mangamukas to open - hopefully that’ll relieve some pressure.”

Waipapa West Rd resident Linz Hart-MacDiarmid said drivers need to be patient.

“When you pull out onto the highway people sometimes forget to check if a car is travelling behind the one approaching.

“I think it comes down to people taking a moment.

“It comes down to patience.”





Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.