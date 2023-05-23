State Highway 10 may be blocked for 'some time' while emergency services respond to a two vehicle crash. Photo / NZME

23 May, 2023 12:59 AM Quick Read

State Highway 10 may be blocked for 'some time' while emergency services respond to a two vehicle crash. Photo / NZME

A motorist is believed to have been critically injured in a crash involving two vehicles in Waipapa this afternoon.

The Advocate understands a car and removal truck crashed near the intersection of State Highway 10 and Waipapa West Rd shortly after midday.

A police spokesperson said initial indications suggested one person has received critical injuries.

The road is expected to be blocked for some time while emergency services respond.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.



