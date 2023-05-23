Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland emergency services respond to serious crash on SH10, Waipapa

Karina Cooper
By
Quick Read
State Highway 10 may be blocked for 'some time' while emergency services respond to a two vehicle crash. Photo / NZME

State Highway 10 may be blocked for 'some time' while emergency services respond to a two vehicle crash. Photo / NZME

A motorist is believed to have been critically injured in a crash involving two vehicles in Waipapa this afternoon.

The Advocate understands a car and removal truck crashed near the intersection of State Highway 10 and Waipapa West Rd shortly after midday.

A police spokesperson said initial indications suggested one person has received critical injuries.

The road is expected to be blocked for some time while emergency services respond.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.


Latest from Northern Advocate