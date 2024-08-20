Emergency services responded to a crash at the intersection State Highway 10 and Waipapa West Road.

Emergency services responded to a crash at the intersection State Highway 10 and Waipapa West Road.

Emergency services responded to a crash at the intersection State Highway 10 and Waipapa West Road, that saw three people injured.

Police said the crash was reported around 4.25pm after two vehicles collided.

“Initial reports suggest two people involved have serious injuries and two others have minor-to-moderate injuries,” police said.

Hato Hone St John responded to the incident with four ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, a manager and a helicopter.

“Three patients – two in a moderate condition and one in a serious condition - have been treated and transported by ambulance to Bay of Islands Hospital.”