Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

One person airlifted to hospital after Northland crash that injures three

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read
Emergency services responded to a crash at the intersection State Highway 10 and Waipapa West Road.

Emergency services responded to a crash at the intersection State Highway 10 and Waipapa West Road.

Emergency services responded to a crash at the intersection State Highway 10 and Waipapa West Road, that saw three people injured.

Police said the crash was reported around 4.25pm after two vehicles collided.

“Initial reports suggest two people involved have serious injuries and two others have minor-to-moderate injuries,” police said.

Hato Hone St John responded to the incident with four ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, a manager and a helicopter.

“Three patients – two in a moderate condition and one in a serious condition - have been treated and transported by ambulance to Bay of Islands Hospital.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Another patient in a serious condition is being airlifted to Bay of Islands Hospital,” Hato Hone St John said in a statement.

The crash resulted in the highway being closed in both directions, causing significatne delays, police said.

“Diversions are in place for light vehicles; however the alternative route is not suitable for heavy vehicles. Motorists are warned to expect delays.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said the road was closed at the intersection of SH10 and Waipapa W Rd, Kapiro (North of Waipapa).

Vehicles have been diverted Via Stanners Rd, Sommerville Rd, Purerua Rd, Kapiro Rd, with NZTA advising it was not suitable for heavy vehicles.





Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate