One person has died after a car burst into flames following a crash on State Highway 1 in Northland.

Emergency services were called to a section of SH1 in Maromaku about 1.16pm following a report of a single-vehicle crash, which then caught fire.

“Sadly, one occupant inside the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John confirmed a second person in a minor condition was assessed and treated at the scene. One ambulance and one manager attended.