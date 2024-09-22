Former Bream Bay College head boy Cameron Wright says no two days are the same in the Royal New Zealand Navy as he travels the world.
Able Communications Warfare Specialist (ACWS) Wright is serving on board maritime sustainment vessel HMNZS Aotearoa, which is in the vicinity of the Korean Peninsula.
HMNZS Aotearoa is contributing to the monitoring of United Nations Security Council resolutions imposing sanctions against North Korea, undertaking replenishment of international naval vessels on patrol.
As an ACWS, his job is to provide secure, reliable and effective communications using radio, satellite, visual and information technology.
“When we are travelling with other ships my role turns into being a watchkeeper. This means I work different hours throughout the day and night. Sometimes we stop voice communication and signal to other ships using flashing lights or signal flags.