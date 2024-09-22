“I am also a part of the ship’s Standing Sea Emergency Party team, to respond if there is an emergency on board.”

In posting to Aotearoa, Wright has recently been to Exercise Rim of the Pacific 24, the world’s largest maritime exercise, based in Hawaii. From there, the ship is undertaking a Southeast Asia deployment, including port visits to Japan and Korea.

This deployment has been the highlight of his Navy career so far.

“Something I am particularly proud of is the opportunity to lead my department through a dual refuelling at sea that involved two American destroyers. What I like about this job is that no matter what tough moments I have on board, I can always count on my shipmates to cheer me up. It’s the personnel I get to work with on a daily basis and the chance to interact with other nations.”

This included Aotearoa spending time at sea with Canadian frigate HMCS Vancouver between Hawaii and Japan, with selected personnel from both ships swapping over for 24 hours to experience life in a different ship.

Wright, 22, is from Ruakākā and joined the Navy in 2021.

“I’ve had family that have served the military in the past, and I liked the idea of being paid to travel.”

His advice to someone thinking about the Navy is to consider all the possibilities offered.

“If you want to do something different with your life and travel, the NZDF has so many options to cater for everyone’s interests.”



