Taranaki open day to celebrate HMNZS Aotearoa's first visit

HMNZS Aotearoa sails into Port Taranaki on Wednesday, April 21, for a week-long stay. Photo/ Supplied

The Taranaki community has the chance to take a close up look at the newest

member of the Royal New Zealand Navy's fleet, HMNZS Aotearoa, at an open

day next week.

HMNZS Aotearoa sails into Port Taranaki on Wednesday, April 21, for a week-long stay, marking the vessel's first visit to her ceremonial home port.

The visit will include Anzac Day commemorations.

An open day for the public to view Aotearoa will be held on Saturday, April 24,

between 11am and 2.30pm.

Port Taranaki head of operations Ashley McDonald, a former Australian navy

officer, says it was an honour and a thrill to have HMNZS Aotearoa visit.

"Port Taranaki has had a long and proud association with the Royal New Zealand

Navy and we are very excited to welcome HMNZS Aotearoa and her

crew to Taranaki. Port Taranaki was the home port of HMNZS Endeavour, which made her last visit here in November 2017 before she was decommissioned, and we were delighted when it was announced her replacement, HMNZS Aotearoa, would also make Port Taranaki her ceremonial home.

"Aotearoa is the most high-tech ship the RNZN has operated and, at 173m long,

is the largest-ever ship in the navy's fleet, so she will look very impressive

berthed at Port Taranaki."

Ashley says the public of Taranaki have a unique and exciting opportunity to get aboard

and get acquainted with the vessel.

"The vessel will play a very important role in the future operations of the RNZN. So we encourage people to come along to the open day."

HMNZS Aotearoa arrival – from 9.30am, Wednesday, April 21: Come and welcome HMNZS Aotearoa as she sails into Port Taranaki. The best vantage points will be the Lee Breakwater and Ngāmotu Beach.

HMNZS Aotearoa open day – 11am-2.30pm, Saturday, April 24:

Public tours of HMNZS Aotearoa will begin and end at Port Taranaki's East

Gate, in Ocean View Parade, adjacent to the New Plymouth Yacht Club. Buses will take groups to the vessel and return. Public parking is available in Ocean View Parade and the adjacent reserve. Visitors to the ship should wear sensible, covered footwear. The tour of the ship involves narrow accessways and some stairwells, making it impractical for those in wheelchairs or with limited mobility.