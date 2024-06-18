Christopher Luxon speaks to the media while on a trade delegation trip to Japan

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is putting plane problems in the past, and pushing ahead with a busy schedule in Japan.

Luxon is due to speak to media at 3.45pm NZ time. The press conference will be live streamed at the top of this story.

This morning, he attended a commercial deal signing that will see Rocket Lab send 10 satellites to space for Japanese company Synspective.

He then went to Costo, where he sampled various New Zealand products for sale in the megastore, including salmon, kiwifruit, apples and cookies.

This afternoon, Luxon will turn his attention to defence, with a tour of the Yokosuka Naval Base, followed by a meeting with Japanese Defence Minister Minoru Kihara.

Luxon is also due to meet his Japanese counterpart on Wednesday.

Both Japan and New Zealand are weighing up what Pillar II of the Aukus defence agreement between Australia, the UK and US could look like, and how they may be involved.

New Zealand continues to walk a tightrope, weighing up how taking a harder line on defence would affect its critical trade relationship with China.

The business delegation Luxon is travelling with has split up to attend various industry-sector events.

Delegates will only be able to spend two, rather than three full days in Japan due to the Defence Force plane breaking down in Papua New Guinea, en route to Japan.

Luxon took off for Japan in a commercial flight as soon as plane issues emerged, enabling him to largely stick to his programme.

The delegation got to Japan on an Auckland to Tokyo Air New Zealand flight, diverted to Brisbane, to collect the group. They arrived on Monday night.

Jenée Tibshraeny is the Herald’s Wellington business editor, based in the Parliamentary press gallery. She specialises in government and Reserve Bank policymaking, economics and banking. She is travelling with the group to Japan.



