Sentencing is under way for a patched Head Hunters gang member who was on electronically monitored bail for his part in a high-profile hotel shooting when he committed the double murder of his former partner and her father.

Mikaere Puata-Chaney, 28, pleaded guilty in March to the fatal shootings of Eliza and Geoffrey Trubuhovich in front of their Glendene home one year ago. He also killed their dog during the shooting spree, which involved the use of a high-powered semi-automatic rifle that he had hidden in a guitar case.

Eliza Trubuhovich, 34, worked as a freelance photographer, was formerly an international flight attendant and owned a streetwear store in Auckland. Geoffrey Trubuhovich, 75, was described at their joint funeral as having died trying to protect his daughter - a final act of devotion to her.

The courtroom was filled to capacity today as Puata-Chaney, wearing a white t-shirt and surrounded by security, appeared in the dock for sentencing. About 20 of his own supporters were at the High Court at Auckland for the hearing, while there were so many family supporters of the Trubuhovich family that they were told to also take seats in the jury box. Others stood in the hallway, peering in the open courtroom doors.

Puata-Chaney and Eliza Trubuhovich had previously been in a relationship for about a year but had been broken up for months, although they kept in contact as they shared custody of Rocka, their dog.

Geoffrey Trubuhovich and Eliza Trubuhovich and her dog were shot and killed by her former partner Head Hunters member Mikaere Puata-Chaney at their Glendene home on July 15, 2022. Image / Instagram

Despite the relationship having ended, Puata-Chaney remained violently jealous that she might be seeing another man, court documents state. The two had argued on the phone for an extended period on Friday, July 15, the day of the shooting.

What happened immediately after the call ended - Puata-Chaney driving 7.5km from his Te Atatu Peninsula home to the Glendene property where his ex lived with her family - was in itself illegal. He was already on electronically monitored bail, restricted from leaving his home without permission as he awaited trial for his part in a high-profile gang warfare shooting inside the lobby of Sofitel, which left staff of the five-star Auckland waterfront hotel running for cover.

But the blur of violence that followed happened quickly, with Puata-Chaney arriving at the house, opening fire and leaving within a matter of minutes.

Mikaere Puata-Chaney (standing) appears in the High Court at Auckland ahead of the Sofitel shooting trial. Photo / Michael Craig

He loudly forced open the door of the Trubuhovich home at 2.59pm, attracting the attention of neighbours. He then dragged his ex-partner from the house as she yelled, “No, no, no!”

Puata-Chaney immediately opened fire on Geoffrey Trubuhovich at close range as the father went outside to investigate the noise. He was shot multiple times, including a fatal wound to his heart.

Geoffrey Trubuhovich and Eliza Trubuhovich and her dog were shot and killed by her former partner Head Hunters member Mikaere Puata-Chaney at their Glendene home on July 15, 2022. Image / Instagram

He then turned the gun on Eliza Trubuhovich, opening fire as she yelled, “Don’t do it. Please don’t do it.”

At some point during the three-minute melee, Rocka the dog was also shot three times and killed.

Puata-Chaney returned home at 3.39pm, 40 minutes after the shooting, and identified himself to the 111 operator.

“I’m f***ed, I’ve done something,” he told the operator. “Send the police.”

His guilty plea in March came just 10 days after he had been sentenced to three years and five months’ imprisonment for his part in the April 2021 Sofitel shooting. While he wasn’t the person who pulled the trigger during that event - it was fellow Head Hunters gang member Hone Reihana - he was found guilty by a jury of discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm because he aided the shooter.

During that earlier sentencing, a High Court judge noted his lesser role in the shooting and his difficult upbringing.

His mother was closely linked to Black Power and his father was a member of the Head Hunters, the judge noted, adding that the defendant left school at age 13 “and instead received an education in violence”.

The hearing before Justice Rebecca Edwards continues.

Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.



