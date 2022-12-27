Multiple police cars and an ambulance have responded to an incident in Manukau, Auckland.

Police have been monitoring well-known gang spots in South Auckland today as associates and family of slain Mongrel Mob member Daniel Eliu bid him farewell.

Dozens of motorbikes rumbled over the motorway today behind Eliu’s hearse alongside a ute with patched gang members standing in the back.

“Seig f***ing heil!” members yelled, as the coffin was carried to Mangere Memorial Hall.

“Officers have a highly visible presence in areas where we know gang members and associates are travelling,” a police spokesperson said. “Any unlawful behaviour will be investigated and followed up with enforcement action.

“Police will maintain a visible presence on the roads and urge all those travelling on our roads to not act in a way that puts other road users at risk.”

If anyone is concerned for their safety, they are asked to call 111.

Eliu, a notorious member of the gang who also had links to the Head Hunters, was fatally gunned down on Saturday, December 17, in front of Manukau’s Seventh Day Adventist Church on Puhinui Rd.

The 46-year-old had been attending a graduation for the Grace Foundation, a Christian-based intensive rehabilitation programme catering to those “truly on the margins of New Zealand society” who are seeking to put their criminal pasts behind them.

Although Eliu wasn’t graduating himself that day, he had been in the programme for about six months.

The group, which holds such events each Saturday, was waiting outside the church about 10am for a Christmas meal when the shooting occurred.

Police have not yet made any arrests in the week-and-a-half since the death. But he appears to have been “deliberately targeted”, authorities have previously said.

Eliu’s death this month was far from the first time his name has been in the media - although he has previously been noted as the accused rather than the victim.

He was ordered to serve an 11-year prison stint for a 2006 knife attack and revenge kidnapping of a man whom Eliu suspected had “narked” on a Head Hunters-affiliated friend of his - allegedly telling police about the friend’s possession of a loaded pistol.

Using a boxcutter, Eliu slashed the victim’s face from his jaw to his hairline.

The prolonged attack also resulted in wounds to the man’s chest and arm, resulting in Eliu’s eventual conviction for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The Court of Appeal, in upholding the 11-year sentence, described it as “stern” but noted “this was a particularly bad crime of its kind”.

Other arrests over the past several decades have included an alleged escape from guards at Otahuhu District Court in 2000, as he was facing home invasion charges from 1999, and an alleged Christmas Day kidnapping in 2005.

Police at the time of the 2005 incident described it as a “nasty, sustained assault” on his former partner as he held her captive in a car for five hours.

But Grace Foundation co-founder David Letele Snr, a former Mongrel Mob member who witnessed the shooting and was present during Eliu’s last moments, described the longtime acquaintance as just another person in need of hope and healing.

In that regard, Letele previously told the Herald, Eliu wasn’t much different than many of the others who’ve sought help from the Grace Foundation over the years “just to get on a journey that’s more positive”.