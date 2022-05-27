There was a large police presence as protesters headed towards Auckland Harbour Bridge. Video / George Clark

Further arrests have been made following the Auckland Harbor Bridge protest last weekend.

Thirteen arrests have now been made as a result of the unlawful protest, with 21 charges laid along with 26 infringement notices.

The charges relate to driving offences, obstruction, disorderly behaviour and assaulting police. Infringement notices have also been issued for numerous driving offences, including impeding traffic.

Police described the event last Saturday as a "really high-risk" environment as protesters jumped from cars onto the motorway after bringing them to halt. Several police officers were assaulted as they tried to clear the protest and their vehicles damaged.

"Police had made it clear to the group that any pedestrians on the Harbour Bridge or motorway was unlawful and would result in consequences," Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitematā District Commander said.

An attempted negotiation took place between police and protesters in the days prior to the event, where the group were told they were only allowed to drive at a speed deemed safe and that they couldn't disrupt other road users.

"The actions of the group last week were dangerous, and this enforcement action sends a clear message that this kind of behavior will not be tolerated," Hassan said.