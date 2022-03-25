Senior Sergeant Maui Aben, officer in charge of Wairoa Police Station, said the family harm victim had fortunately not suffered serious injuries. Photo / Supplied

A 21-year-old Wairoa man is facing a number of charges after police responded to a family harm incident in the town on Friday.

Police were called to a Wairoa address just before midday in relation to the family harm incident.

Senior Sergeant Maui Aben, officer in charge of Wairoa Police Station, said fortunately the victim had not suffered serious injuries, but information provided to police suggested that the offender may have access to firearms.

With the assistance of AOS staff from Gisborne, Wairoa police staff executed search warrants at a Wairoa residential address and on a vehicle.

Four firearms were located at the residential address and have been seized by police.

The 21-year-old man, a patched member of Mongrel Mob Mongrelizm, has been charged with threatening to kill, impeding breathing, and unlawful possession of firearms.

He is scheduled to appear in Gisborne District Court on Saturday.