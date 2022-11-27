An officer is in a serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Manukau earlier Wednesday evening before a 21km cross-city pursuit made its way north to central Auckland. Video / Hayden Woodward / Ainslie McLean

Police have filed six new charges against an ex-reality TV star who was arrested earlier this month following an alleged pursuit in which an officer on foot was hit while deploying spikes, resulting in serious injuries.

The 37-year-old defendant, who continues to have interim name suppression, appeared in Manukau District Court today for the first time via an audio-video feed.

He was arrested on the evening of November 9, after a pursuit that began after police spotted what they thought to be a stolen car. The vehicle is alleged to have hit an officer who was on foot about 30 minutes later as the officer attempted to stop the car by deploying road spikes on the corner of Manukau Station Rd and Osterley Way.

The officer was taken to hospital in critical condition, police said at the time.

The injured officer remains in hospital but is stable and recovering, a police spokesperson told the Herald today.

Traffic chaos ensued immediately after the officer’s injuries as a large police response that included the Eagle helicopter followed. The pursuit lasted about 21km as the vehicle made its way north to the city centre, with the vehicle being found under Grafton Rd near Auckland Domain.

Police said the suspect was located a short distance away on Khyber Pass Rd.

At Manukau District Court the following day, the case was called but the defendant did not appear because he too was in hospital. Interim name suppression was granted until his next appearance so that he could tell his family about the charges.

The court was also told he suffered from severe drug and alcohol addiction issues.

During today’s court appearance, the man pleaded not guilty through defence lawyer Amy Jordan to the three charges he was already facing - wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawfully taking a vehicle and failing to stop and ascertain injury - in addition to the six new charges, all relating to the same alleged incident.

The new charges include burglary, reckless driving, failure to stop for red and blue flashing lights, unlawfully being in a build, willful damage and possession of a drug utensil.

Jordan asked Judge Gus Andrée Wiltens for interim name suppression to remain in place until her client’s next appearance next year in light of the new charges against him and the possibility that his name being revealed might cause extreme hardship to him and his family.

Prosecutors did not oppose the continuation of name suppression for the defendant and also asked that details involving the injured officer be kept secret for the time being. The judge agreed.

Suppression issues are expected to be revisited at the defendant’s next appearance for the charges in April.



















