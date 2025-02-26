The defence case is that he acted in self-defence.

This morning, the jury was shown footage of the incident from multiple CCTV and cellphone camera angles.

Several members of the public gallery left before the footage was shown.

CCTV footage showed the defendant exiting a bus at the bus hub, and an exchange could then be seen taking place between the defendant and Taana-McLaren.

The exchange escalated into a physical altercation, which ended up in the middle of the road.

A bus hub security staff ran to the pair and attempted to physically intervene.

A physical scuffle took place, and a “long, shiny object” could be seen being thrown away from the pair and clattering to the ground a few feet away.

The trial is under way in the High Court at Dunedin. Photo / George Heard

The pair then tumbled to the ground with each of them being on top of the other at separate points.

From another angle, a member of the public can be seen picking up the object from the road and tossing it to the sidewalk before running towards the pair.

The pair were quickly separated by bus hub security and a member of the public.

In cellphone footage of the fight, witnesses could be heard exclaiming, “Someone’s been f***ing stabbed, bro.”

The defendant was walked away by a member of the public, while Taana-McLaren could be seen getting to his feet, lifting his shirt and looking down.

He then clutches his abdomen and walks to the footpath as members of the public can be seen speaking with him.

Taana-McLaren could be seen sitting on the footpath, and then lying down.

A bus driver who witnessed the events gave evidence today.

He said he noticed McLaren-Taana because he had seen him at the bus hub before.

When the defendant exited another bus, the witness described McLaren-Taana calling out and gesturing to the boy, who appeared to “not want a bar of it”.

The trial is set down for 18 days.

Ben Tomsett is a Multimedia Journalist for the New Zealand Herald, based in Dunedin.

