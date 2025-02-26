Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime
Updated

Dunedin bus hub stabbing: Trial of 14-year-old murder accused continues, jury shown footage

Ben Tomsett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

New Zealand's new deal with Vietnam, citizen arrest laws to be eased and international tourist spending on the rise.

Footage of the moment a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed at a central Dunedin bus hub has been shown to a jury.

The trial of a 14-year-old accused of Enere Taana-McLaren’s murder began on Wednesday when a jury was empanelled in the High Court at Dunedin before Justice Robert Osborne.

Taana-McLaren died of a single stab wound at the bus hub on Great King St, on May 23 last year.

The 14-year-old defendant, who has name suppression, has reaffirmed his not-guilty plea to the single charge of murder.

Enare Taana Mclean died of a single stab wound at the Dunedin bus hub on May 23, 2024. Photo / Ben Tomsett
Enare Taana Mclean died of a single stab wound at the Dunedin bus hub on May 23, 2024. Photo / Ben Tomsett
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The defence case is that he acted in self-defence.

This morning, the jury was shown footage of the incident from multiple CCTV and cellphone camera angles.

Several members of the public gallery left before the footage was shown.

CCTV footage showed the defendant exiting a bus at the bus hub, and an exchange could then be seen taking place between the defendant and Taana-McLaren.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The exchange escalated into a physical altercation, which ended up in the middle of the road.

A bus hub security staff ran to the pair and attempted to physically intervene.

A physical scuffle took place, and a “long, shiny object” could be seen being thrown away from the pair and clattering to the ground a few feet away.

The trial is under way in the High Court at Dunedin. Photo / George Heard
The trial is under way in the High Court at Dunedin. Photo / George Heard

The pair then tumbled to the ground with each of them being on top of the other at separate points.

From another angle, a member of the public can be seen picking up the object from the road and tossing it to the sidewalk before running towards the pair.

The pair were quickly separated by bus hub security and a member of the public.

In cellphone footage of the fight, witnesses could be heard exclaiming, “Someone’s been f***ing stabbed, bro.”

The defendant was walked away by a member of the public, while Taana-McLaren could be seen getting to his feet, lifting his shirt and looking down.

He then clutches his abdomen and walks to the footpath as members of the public can be seen speaking with him.

Taana-McLaren could be seen sitting on the footpath, and then lying down.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A bus driver who witnessed the events gave evidence today.

He said he noticed McLaren-Taana because he had seen him at the bus hub before.

When the defendant exited another bus, the witness described McLaren-Taana calling out and gesturing to the boy, who appeared to “not want a bar of it”.

The trial is set down for 18 days.

Ben Tomsett is a Multimedia Journalist for the New Zealand Herald, based in Dunedin.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime