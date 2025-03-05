The defendant spoke about his family and schooling prior to moving to New Zealand, saying he was bullied throughout primary school by older students who would call him names, push him around, and steal his lunch.
His family relocated to New Zealand in May 2023 and settled in Dunedin, the court heard.
He attended a Dunedin school which he described as good and with dedicated teachers, though he soon faced bullying from a group of older students.
In April, he said he encountered one of his bullies at the bus hub who confronted him, but after flashing the knife the other boy left.
“I thought that if he saw the knife and walked away, I should just keep doing it if anyone else wanted to smash me over.”
Stevens told the jury they had three questions to decide: What were the circumstances as the defendant believed them to be? Bearing these circumstances in mind, was he acting in self-defence? And finally, was the force the defendant used reasonable?
She told the jury that in the coming days they would also be hearing evidence from the defendant’s mother, the defendant’s school councillor, a forensic psychiatrist, and two others who have alleged they were previously assaulted by Taana-McLaren at the bus hub, including a 68-year-old man.
The defendant will continue giving evidence on Thursday.
