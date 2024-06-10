Enare Taana Mclean died of a single stab wound at the Dunedin bus hub on May 23, 2024. Photo / Ben Tomsett

A youth accused of murdering 16-year-old Enare Taana-McLaren appeared in the Dunedin High Court today.

He has automatic name suppression.

A full public gallery saw the 13-year-old appear before Justice Cameron Mander by audio-visual link.

His counsel entered a plea of not guilty.

A bail application will be heard on July 2, as well as an application for the continuation of the present suppression order.

The defendant is remanded in custody until their case review hearing date on September 3.

Taana-McLaren died of one stab wound on May 13 at the Dunedin bus hub on Great King St in the city centre.

Hundreds of school pupils were gathered for after-school transit at the time.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition and died that evening, police confirmed in a statement.

