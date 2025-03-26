Police previously reported that Maxwel-Dee Repia, 18, was shot dead on the evening of September 5 last year in Grey Lynn following what was described as an ongoing “neighbourhood dispute”.

Destry Watts appears in the Auckland District Court charged with accessory to murder after the fact following the death of Maxwel-Dee Repia in Grey Lynn on September 5, 2024. Photo / Dean Purcell

Repia died at the scene from a single gunshot wound to the chest while three others between the ages of 19 and 20 were taken to hospital.

One of the survivors was put in a medically-induced coma and underwent multiple surgeries as a result of a bullet that punctured his nose and travelled into his neck, near his spine and arteries. Another was shot in the chin and a third survivor was treated for a chest wound.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin told media at a press conference the day after the shootings that resentment had simmered between the two groups possibly as far back as March last year. The ongoing dispute had escalated earlier that day with property damage before an “altercation” that led to the gunshot wounds, he said.

After witnessing the gunshots, Watts approached the unoccupied vehicle the wounded men had arrived in and smashed the rear passenger window with his elbow, according to a summary of facts that Watts agreed to as part of his guilty pleas.

He then got into his own Mercedes-Benz and allowed the alleged shooter to get into the passenger seat “to enable [him] to avoid arrest”, documents state.

“The firearm used was also placed in the Merecedes-Benz and driven away from the scene.”

Police investigate the scene in a Grey Lynn neighbourhood in September 2024 after a shooting resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Police arrived a short time later and cordoned off the neighbourhood, but both defendants were gone by that time.

Watts was arrested two days later in Te Atatū, charged initially with being an accessory after the fact to murder. Police added a charge of possession of an offensive weapon upon finding a hunting-style knife in a sheath down the front of his shorts.

The defendant was allowed to plead guilty to accessory after the fact and to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, a crime punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment. Accessory to murder is punishable by up to seven years.

Crown prosecutor Fiona Culliney acknowledged in court today that Watts, who has been in custody since the shooting, has already served the punishment aspect of his sentence. But she described a complete lack of insight into the offending that persists with the defendant and suggested that he serve intensive supervision rather than immediate release on time served.

“It’s a troubling mindset,” she said.

Police investigate the scene in a Grey Lynn neighbourhood last September. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Defence lawyer John Corby agreed that intensive supervision was appropriate. He informed the judge he had read aloud a victim impact statement from Repia’s mother to his client just before the sentencing hearing.

“It did have an effect on him,” Corby said. “I think it would have an impact on anyone.”

Justice Graham Lang agreed that the teen’s lack of insight into the incident was troubling. He ordered a sentence of two years' intensive supervision.

“You believe your intentions to have been noble,” the judge said, noting that Watts told a pre-sentence report writer that he would do it all again if in the same situation.

“Unless you’re closely supervised over the next few years, it’s virtually inevitable you’ll be back before the courts.”

The brief hearing started with a victim impact report from Repia’s mother that was read aloud by the prosecutor.

She described frequently staying up late at night to grieve because it wouldn’t be fair to do so in front of her two younger children. She is no longer able to do part-time work at the dairy where she was employed because of the grief, she said.

On the day of his death, her son had got a fresh haircut in anticipation of a job interview and had recently joined the Hibiscus Coast Raiders league club.

“He was really trying to change his life,” she said. “He had his entire life ahead of him. I’m very angry and heartbroken.”

Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.

