Dangerous prisoner Te Ariki Poulgrain pictured running across busy Grafton road

Police are continuing to hunt for Te Ariki Poulgrain, who escaped from Corrections custody in Auckland at a medical appointment. Photo / Supplied

Security footage has captured the moment a dangerous prisoner with links to one of New Zealand's most notorious gangs made a bid for freedom on a busy Auckland road.

Police have released a CCTV image of Te Ariki Poulgrain dashing across Park Rd in Grafton yesterday at lunchtime, taken soon after giving his Corrections guard the slip during a medical appointment.

Auckland City CIB detective senior sergeant Steve Anderson said the wanted man remained on the run and police are appealing to the public for sightings of him.

Anderson said police had been making extensive inquiries to locate the 23-year-old, including conducting area enquiries, reviewing CCTV footage and using the Police Eagle Helicopter.

Poulgrain was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, light coloured shorts and sneakers, when he was captured on security footage at 1.11pm yesterday.

It is thought he might also still be wearing a pair of handcuffs.

The wanted man was described as about 183cm tall and of thin build.

Anderson said he was considered dangerous and should not be approached.

He had known links to the Killer Beez gang, as well as to the Auckland and Northland areas.

People were urged to call 111 immediately if they saw him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police on 111 or 105 quoting file number 210630/2958.