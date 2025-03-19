Ethan Jessop is on trial for murder, accused of shooting Peter Rasmussen in August 2021.
Prosecutors allege the shooting was planned by gang leader co-defendant Lasalosi Vaitohi from prison.
In a bizarre trip to the witness box, Jessop’s giggling ex-partner claimed her memory to be too degraded.
With a persistent, awkward giggle, a woman who drove an alleged killer to the South Auckland home of his 75-year-old victim repeatedly today insisted to jurors her memory is too degraded by drugs and the passage of time to assist them much.
“Yum,” Chauntel Laurent instead offered enthusiastically when shown an evidentiary photo of her ex-partner, defendant Ethan Jessop.
His lawyers have acknowledged he was the one who shot Peter Rassmussen at the door of his Ōtāhuhu home on a Sunday evening in August 2021, days after the nation went into a Covid lockdown. But the shooting — and the deadly result — were unintended, the defence says.
Vaitohi, described as the gang leader, is alleged to have plotted the shooting from prison while prosecutors said Huia offered his assistance and found a getaway car.
The original target, prosecutor Gareth Kayes said last week, was Zharn Rasmussen — a Killer Beez member known on the street as “Obey”, who was living at the same house as his grandfather while on electronically monitored community detention. He had robbed the nearby Crips drug house a week earlier, Kayes explained.
But if the younger Rasmussen couldn’t be found, the group was content to shoot at the house and anybody inside it, the prosecution has contended.
Peter Rasmussen bled to death from a single leg wound on the kitchen floor of his home. It appeared he had been trying to crawl to a landline phone to call for help.
Laurent said reluctantly today that she had driven her then-partner and another man she didn’t know to Rasmussen’s home. She was parked in the stranger’s driveway but looked out the window of the vehicle in the other direction and didn’t pay any attention, she insisted.
Most of what she did see had been lost to time, she insisted, adding that she was “mad as” by the diversion to the home because she wanted to get groceries then feed her children dinner.
“I used to be a really bad addict,” she explained, adding that her memory was very bad as a result. “I didn’t get out of bed for less than 3 grams. I didn’t pay attention to anything if it wasn’t what I wanted.”
She gave her evidence via an audio-video feed from another courthouse.
Prosecutors referred her repeatedly to her previous statements to police. Using the witness’ own words, Kayes asked her to refresh her memory about “when the s*** went down”.
“The boys were yelling — my partner and his friend,” she acknowledged. “I don’t know who the person [in the home] was. Just an old man.
“I just heard yelling, I heard a gun go off and I remember being told to drive.”
She resisted as Kayes asked her to recount the scenario in more detail.
“I stopped paying attention,” she said. “I didn’t want to know what was going on. I’d probably just finished 3 grams and could see a ninja through anything.”
Laurent explained, unsolicited by prosecutors, that she had a long and sordid history with Jessop that included him leaving her for another woman for a year or so when she went to jail and their eventual semi-reconciliation and break up again.