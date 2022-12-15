Covid-19 deniers and anti-lockdown protesters gathered at the TVNZ building in Auckland to protest the alert level 4 lockdown. Video / Cameron Pitney

Covid-19 deniers and anti-lockdown protesters gathered at the TVNZ building in Auckland to protest the alert level 4 lockdown. Video / Cameron Pitney

Prominent lockdown critics and Covid-19 conspiracy theorists Billy TK and Vincent Eastwood have been found guilty of violating Covid-19 restrictions after a judge rejected their argument that their protest on the first day of the nation’s Delta lockdown was protected by the Bill of Rights.

Judge Peter Winter announced his decision this morning as the defendants stood in the dock in Auckland District Court, both stone-faced but shaking their heads. TK made a tsk tsk sound.

“You should be ashamed of yourself,” one man said loudly as supporters of the duo streamed out of the courtroom a short time later.

Violating the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act carries a punishment of up to six months’ jail and a $4000 fine. Judge Winter said today all options were on the table, including the possibility of discharge without conviction.

A sentencing date has been set for March.

The duo spent three days in court in August for a judge-alone trial during which they both testified. Judge Winter allowed a lengthy adjournment so both sides could submit written legal arguments, focusing in part on whether the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act allowing freedom of assembly to protest should have superseded the lockdown order.

A senior police officer testified during the trial that TK, a musician and failed political candidate whose full name is William Desmond Te Kahika, called him on the first morning of the lockdown to let law enforcement know he was planning a protest of 200 to 300 people outside TVNZ headquarters in central Auckland that day.

“He was advised it was against the health order and he was liable to be arrested,” the officer testified. “He told me it was his right to protest.”

TK then posted a series of live videos on Facebook in which he encouraged people to show up to the protest.

Despite warnings from police, TK testified he was surprised by his arrest because he believed freedom of speech and assembly should have taken precedence over lockdown orders.

Police arrested anti-lockdown protester Vincent Eastwood outside TVNZ in August 2021. Photo / Dean Purcell

Eastwood, an online broadcaster who had been travelling with TK when the lockdown was announced, also posted on social media encouraging people to turn out for the protest. Video footage played repeatedly during the evidence phase of the trial showed him yelling through a megaphone with an increasingly desperate-sounding tone for fellow protesters to surround him and “protect” him as police approached in an effort to hand him a letter advising him the gathering was illegal.

He was terrified of police, he testified, describing his arrest that day and the panic attacks that followed as “the most traumatic experience I have ever suffered in my entire life”. The duo spent 28 hours in jail before they were released on bail the next day to await trial.

During a follow-up hearing last month, a prosecutor argued that it is not the judge’s role to evaluate the law itself but rather whether the law was violated.

Defence lawyers Nathan Batts and Paul Borich KC, meanwhile, urged the judge to consider the wider picture concerning the lawfulness of the lockdown order.

During today’s brief hearing, Judge Winter said he had considered the Bill of Rights argument before reaching his decision.

He ordered the defendants to remain on bail while awaiting next year’s sentencing.