Cocaine, meth, ecstasy racket allegations: Extradited Kiwi denies all charges

Auckland District Court heard Harry Whitehead denied all charges, most of which related to cocaine, methamphetamine and ecstasy.

An extradited man police claim was knee-deep in a cocaine, ecstasy and meth ring has pleaded not guilty to more than 90 charges.

Police have alleged Harry Whitehead, also known as Xavier Valant, operated a drug syndicate from overseas.

On Wednesday afternoon, Whitehead appeared in Auckland District Court by audiovisual link from prison, wearing a surgical mask.

Defence counsel Paul Dacre QC said Whitehead denied all charges.

Dacre understood his client faced 112 charges and would plead not guilty to them all.

According to court documents, Whitehead earlier on Wednesday faced 94 charges, including 28 charges of possessing methamphetamine for supply.

Whitehead was allegedly caught up in the police Operation Mystic investigations. Police claimed Mystic netted these prohibited weapons and up $5 million worth of drugs.

He was also accused of importing or exporting ecstasy, importing or exporting cocaine, and unlawful possession of a pistol or restricted weapon.

Judge Ajit Swaran Singh declined media applications to film Whitehead.

Dacre said his client was in maximum-security prison and he hadn't had time to discuss the media applications with him.

The Herald previously reported Whitehead went to Paremoremo Prison, north of Auckland.

He was put in isolation in accordance with quarantine rules for international travellers.

Whitehead was arrested in Italy in February and extradited last month.

He will next appear on March 10 for a case review hearing.