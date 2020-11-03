Christchurch imam Gamal Fouda calls for French president Macron to take lead from NZ after terror attacks

The leader of a Christchurch mosque where 42 Muslims were shot dead last year has denounced the recent attacks in France and called on French president Emmanuel Macron to take a lesson from New Zealand's response to extremist violence.

Two beheadings and the killing of three people at a Catholic church in the southern city of Nice has saddened and pained Masjid Al Noor imam Gamal Fouda.

Fouda has branded the attacks abhorrent and contradicting "the tolerant teachings of Islam and all good human values".

"I condemn and denounce these heinous crimes, regardless of their perpetrator's motives or goals," Fouda said today.

Al Noor Mosque Imam Gamal Fouda has been saddened by recent terror attacks in France.

But he also condemned all hate speech, including towards Muslims, and moved to separate Islam and Muslims from the criminal acts.

After the March 15, 2019 mosque shootings in Christchurch which killed 51 Muslims during Friday prayer, Fouda who survived the attacks himself, emerged as a strong voice against extremism.

In the first Friday prayer in Hagley Park after the mass killings, Fouda gave a moving address to thank New Zealanders for their love and compassion.

"The terrorist tried to tear the nation apart with evil ideology but instead we have shown the New Zealand is unbreakable," he said.

"We are broken hearted but we are not broken."

Despite the recent attacks on French soil, President Macron is ploughing ahead with his aims to rid his country of Islamic extremism, part of a project he labels "separatism".

French Muslims have reportedly felt stigmatised by terror attacks and under pressure.

And today, Fouda called on President Macron and his government, and "everyone who offends Islam and the Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him, or any religion", to respect Islam "as we must respect all beliefs without discrimination or racism against anyone".

"This is a simplest principle of mutual respect between human beings," Fouda said.

"I also call on everyone to stand against extremism and I invite the French government and people to take a lesson from what happened in Christchurch, New Zealand after the terrorist attack on the two mosques on March 15, 2019 where the citizens and the government all united together against violence and declared that the principle of love will win against hatred."

Today, Fouda renewed his call to Muslims, and particular to those living in Western countries, to "combat any tendency towards extremism".

"I reiterate that terrorism has no religion, and all Muslims are called to reject this criminal act that is not related to Islam or to the Prophet of love and mercy," he said.

"All forms of violence and terror targeting anyone aim to destabilise security and stability and are inconsistent with all religious and human values and principles."