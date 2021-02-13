Car approaches man out walking in Auckland's Glenfield before bashing reported

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to get in touch. Photo / File

A man has been hospitalised with critical injuries after an assault in Glenfield on Saturday evening.

Police said the incident occurred on Manuka Rd in the Auckland North Shore suburb at about 6.20pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Frost said the victim was out walking when a man in a vehicle approached him.

"Initial inquiries indicate the pair exchanged words prior to the assault but at this stage it's unclear whether they know one another," Frost said.

The man who'd been out walking was taken to Auckland Hospital with critical injuries.

Police said the offender's car was described as a red four-door hatchback.

"Anyone with information about the assault, the offender or this vehicle is urged to get in touch with Police on 105, quoting file number 210213/2524," Frost said.