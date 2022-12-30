An investigation was launched yesterday after a body was brought to Counties Manukau Police Station. Photo / Brett Phibbs

A man who showed up at a South Auckland police station with a body in his car appeared in court today on an assault charge, with police saying an upgraded charge is likely.

The 24-year-old stood in the dock before Justice of the Peace Alan Martin this morning in Manukau District Court - across the street from Manukau Police Station, where he was taken into custody yesterday afternoon after alerting officers to the body.

The defendant and the woman he is accused of having harmed were both given interim name suppression at the hearing.

The man, who wore a dark blue hooded boiler suit, was remanded without plea.

He is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, at which point the suppression will be reconsidered.

A large-scale investigation was launched yesterday after the man brought the car to the Counties Manukau station about 1.10pm and approached the front counter, a police spokesperson said.

The woman was found dead in the vehicle a short time later, authorities said.

Police had said prior to the man’s arrest that he had been helping with their inquiries into the incident.

An entire Māngere Bridge property was cordoned off yesterday evening, with emergency tape and a white forensic tent set up in the front yard.

Police said a scene examination will continue into the weekend and residents should expect an ongoing police presence “over the next few days”.







