A young mother accused of murdering her infant appeared for the first time today in the High Court at Auckland. Photo / NZME

A young mother has pleaded not guilty to the murder of her 4-week-old son, who died at Starship Hospital one year earlier after suffering a serious brain injury.

Defence lawyer Ian Brookie asked that interim name suppression continue for the 22-year-old defendant, who appeared in person today in the High Court at Auckland for the first time.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald approved the request. The child’s name also remains suppressed, but media can now report that the two are related.

The boy died on January 16, 2022, at which point medical staff alerted police. The woman was arrested on Jan 11, 2023.

In a statement immediately after the arrest, Detective Inspector Scott Beard acknowledged the delay in filing a charge.

“Any baby homicide is a difficult investigation and the police team have worked hard to get to this stage,” he said.

“This is a sad and tragic case for all those involved, but it is important those allegedly responsible for the abuse of children are held to account.”

The defendant was also charged last month with assaulting the child when he was two weeks old and when he was four weeks old, and of failing to obtain immediate medical assistance for him. A fifth charge involves the alleged assault of another child during the same time period, when he was 2 years old.

At today's hearing, Justice Fitzgerald set a trial date for May 2024.








