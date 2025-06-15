Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Auckland tourism operator Syed Ibrahim transitioned to drug trafficking during Covid

Craig Kapitan
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on the Pseudoephedrine Amendment Bill and how he doesn't think it will endanger pharmacies. Video / Mark Mitchell

When his new tourism business went under because of Covid-19 travel restrictions, Auckland resident Syed Ibrahim sold the company’s recently purchased $90,000 bus and decided to pivot to coconut importation.

At least that was his cover story.

In reality, the 58-year-old businessman was dumping thousands of kilograms of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime