Medicines containing pseudoephedrine are expected to be back on store shelves by winter, associate health minister David Seymour says.

Medsafe has approved 11 cold and flu medicines containing pseudoephedrine and pharmaceutical suppliers have indicated they may be able to supply the first products in June, Seymour said.

“This accessibility will be a real relief to New Zealanders suffering from colds and flu this winter. They will be able to access the same effective cold and flu medicines that are available in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.”

The approved medicines are:

Chemists’ Own Day + Night Cold & Flu Relief

Codral Original Cold & Flu

Codral Original Day & Night

Demazin Original Cold + Flu Relief Day + Night

Noumed Decongestant Tablets

Noumed Night Time Cold & Flu Relief

Nurofen Cold & Flu with Decongestant

Noumed Cold & Flu Relief

Noumed Day + Night Cold & Flu Relief

Sudafed Sinus and Nasal Decongestant

Sudafed Sinus + Pain Relief Day & Night

Over the counter sales of pseudoephedrine, a decongestant that also relieves sinus pressure, were banned in 2011 under Sir John Key’s Government .

The then-common ingredient in cold and flu medicines can be extracted from medications and used to make methamphetamine, also known as P, and at that time pharmacies were being targeted by criminals for their supplies.

Pseudoephedrine was reclassified from a Class B to a Class C controlled drug under The Misuse of Drugs (Pseudoephedrine) Amendment Bill, which passed its final reading unanimously in the House this week.

Along with changes to the Medicines Regulations 1984, this means New Zealanders will be able to purchase cold and flu medicines containing pseudoephedrine from a pharmacy without a prescription, Seymour said.

“New Zealanders have been denied decent cold and flu medication for years because of a misguided ban caused by fears it would be used for methamphetamine production.

“The reality is that the gangs have far more effective ways of obtaining pseudoephedrine to manufacture methamphetamine and we should tackle these head on instead.”

The law change came after the coalition Government agreed to Act leader David Seymour's policy.

Safeguards would remain in place to prevent misuse, with pseudoephedrine retaining its status as a controlled drug and a precursor substance.

“While restrictions on importing and exporting these medicines are still in place, and NZ police and NZ Customs are able to seize illicit products”, Seymour said.

