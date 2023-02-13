Zane Hepi. Photo / NZ Police

A Mt Eden remand prisoner accused of fleeing a transport van in a dramatic motorway escape — remaining on the run for over three days — returned to Auckland District Court today, but this time via audio-video feed instead of in person.

Rosehill resident Zane KJ Hepi, 24, was tight-lipped this morning as he appeared before Judge Anna Skellern, who remanded him into custody without plea after his defence lawyer told the court he was refusing to speak to her.

He was ordered to return, again via audio-video feed, in two weeks to enter a plea.

Hepi and two other men were returning from Auckland District Court Friday afternoon when authorities said they jumped out of a transport van on the Southeastern highway and forced their way into another motorist’s vehicle, fleeing the scene.

A co-defendant, 45, was also taken into custody last night and a warrant has been issued to arrest a third man, 43, who remains at large.

The 45-year-old was not expected to appear in court today.

Escaping custody carries a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment. Hepi also faces up to seven years in prison if convicted of stealing a Hyundai Tucson the trio is alleged to have escaped in. The other two could face up to two years’ prison if convicted of getting into the same SUV knowing that it had been stolen.

Hepi also faces a third charge of illegally getting into a Toyota Blade during the alleged escape. However, the car was able to speed off without any unwanted passengers.

Police have warned that anyone who helped the men avoid capture could face criminal charges themselves. Two people have been arrested amid the manhunt on matters unrelated to the escape and are helping with inquiries, police said.

Police said today that finding the still-missing 43-year-old remains a priority.

“Police continue to advise the public to not approach the man still outstanding,” police said. “They should contact 111 immediately.”

Hepi, who has extensive facial tattoos, wore a grey rain jacket with the hood up as he silently observed today’s brief hearing.