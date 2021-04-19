Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
CrimeUpdated

Auckland mansion stabbing: Champagne flute used as weapon at Westmere house, host saved victim

3 minutes to read
The hallway of the Rawene Ave mansion in Westmere that attracted police and ambulance callouts on Friday. Photo / File, Getty Images

The hallway of the Rawene Ave mansion in Westmere that attracted police and ambulance callouts on Friday. Photo / File, Getty Images

Matt Nippert
By:

Business investigations reporter, NZ Herald

A party at a mansion in the Auckland suburb of Westmere descended into bloody chaos when a guest suffered critical injuries after being apparently stabbed by a champagne flute.

The event on Friday night

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.