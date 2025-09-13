Advertisement
New Zealand / Crime

Auckland jewellery store robberies: Teenager Vallen Chapman jailed after for receiving loot from four heists

Craig Kapitan
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Ram raiders smashed their way into a Newmarket jeweller on Friday night. Video / Supplied

A teenager connected to a string of jewellery store robberies has been jailed after police found videos of him modelling luxury watches and sticking his hands into a duffel bag with over $100,000 worth of missing loot.

On another occasion, police found Vallen Paul Chapman, then 18, hiding in a

