A worker across the road said she was unsure what could have caused the significant damage to the building.

“Every single window is broken from the drive-through to the entrance”.

“With the level of breakage, something very big had to do this”.

The McDonald's on Stoddard Rd, Mt Roskill, has had its windows smashed overnight. Photo / Apulu Mamoe Kaisala.

She said a handful of police officers remained on the scene.

Another worker said glass was strewn all around the store and the windows had now been boarded up.

He said workers were on the scene this morning fixing the windows.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said they are assisting police with their investigation.

The police have been approached for comment.

- More to come.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.