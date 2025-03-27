Acting Detective Inspector Simon Harrison said a 13-year-old boy has been charged over the Mānawa Bay aggravated robbery.

A 24-year-old man has also been charged in relation to being a party to the aggravated robbery at Kaysons.

“A number of search warrants have been carried out and further investigative activity like this will continue,” he said

“We are concerned with the violent actions of this group. Our teams are still actively searching for the other offenders involved so that they can be held accountable.”

Michael Hill Jewellers in Manawa Bay shopping mall was hit during a brazen robbery.

Wanted for arrest

Police are appealing for information on Dillinger Tautari, 18, who has a warrant for arrest in connection with the Mānawa Bay aggravated robbery.

“Dillinger has links across the Auckland region and is actively avoiding police,” Harrison said.

“Anyone who sees Dillinger should not approach him and instead contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can also contact police on 105 using reference number 250323/1850.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Dillinger Tautari, 18, is wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery on March 23. Photo / NZ Police

Reassurance patrols

Harrison said police would be carrying out patrols around jewellery stores in addition to their investigation.

“Our staff will be visible and conduct reassurance patrolling around jewellery stores as part of our wider response,” he said.

“We know the brazen nature of this offending concerns retail staff and the wider public.”

Officers will talk with retailers about how they can stay safe.

“Police also encourage anyone to report suspicious behaviour around commercial premises that gives them cause for concern.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.