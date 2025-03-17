Several trays of gold jewelry were stolen and cabinets smashed in Kaysons store on Great North Rd, New Lynn. Photo / Dean Purcell
Staff at a fashion and jewellery store were injured in a violent armed robbery in New Lynn, Auckland.
Four masked men, armed with a hammer and machete, assaulted a worker and stole jewellery.
Police are investigating the incident, which lasted under a minute.
Police are investigating after an Auckland fashion store owner was struck on his face with a hammer in a brutal daylight heist that saw trays of gold jewellery stolen in under a minute.
Customers hid while four masked men stormed Kaysons in New Lynn on Sunday, threatening staff and smashing glass cabinets holding valuable gold jewellery. They also injured the store’s owner and threatened to kill him.
The owner, who did not wish to be named, said he hadn’t slept a wink since the lightning raid caused mayhem in his store.
“He struck [the cabinet], then struck me straight away. And I was like, ‘Look, what are you doing? Why are you hitting me?’
