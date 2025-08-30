Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Auckland bus stop attack: Hayden Williams jailed after ramming car into crowd

Craig Kapitan
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read

Hayden Williams appears in Manukau District Court for sentencing after seriously injuring multiple people at an Auckland bus stop while trying to hit his partner with his car. Photo / Jason Dorday

Hayden Williams appears in Manukau District Court for sentencing after seriously injuring multiple people at an Auckland bus stop while trying to hit his partner with his car. Photo / Jason Dorday

Following a day of office Christmas party drinking on Waiheke Island, Hayden Williams got into a prolonged argument with his sober driver girlfriend in East Auckland that resulted in her exiting his car, walking to a nearby bus stop and calling her mother for a ride home.

But Williams,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save