Four people injured, one arrested after pedestrians hit by car in Half Moon Bay

NZ Herald
Police and Hato Hone St John responded to an incident on Prince Regent Dr.

Four people have been injured and a person was arrested after a collision between a vehicle and pedestrians in East Auckland’s Half Moon Bay.

A police spokesperson confirmed they responded to reports of an incident on Prince Regent Dr around 5.30pm.

Hato Hone St John also attended.

“Two people were transported to Middlemore Hospital with moderate injuries. A further two people are reported to have minor injuries,” police said.

The road is closed and enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

