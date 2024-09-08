Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Auckland bus attack: Man to face court following assault on bus driver

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Raj Trehan has been driving buses in Auckland for five years and has seen his share of unruly passengers. But until now he'd never been attacked.

Raj Trehan has been driving buses in Auckland for five years and has seen his share of unruly passengers. But until now he'd never been attacked.

A man has been arrested and will face court after allegedly assaulting an Auckland bus driver.

Police said the alleged attack on Saturday morning happened when a person getting on the bus tried to travel without paying and was challenged by the bus driver.

During the course of the interaction, the bus driver was allegedly assaulted and the offender fled on foot.

Area Prevention Manager for Auckland City West Police Inspector Wayne Kitcher said the man boarded another bus to evade police and hid down the back.

“Our staff boarded and arrested the man without further incident.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The 36-year-old West Harbour man has been charged with assault and will appear in the Auckland District Court on 13 September.


“We have no tolerance for violence taking place on public transport whatsoever, and we will continue to prosecute those offenders,” Kitcher said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“No one deserves to come to work and be subjected to harm just for doing their job.”

The victim, Rajnish Trehan, told the Herald the man challenged him when he tried to board without paying before assaulting him.




Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime