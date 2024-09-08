Auckland bus attack: Man to face court following assault on bus driver

Raj Trehan has been driving buses in Auckland for five years and has seen his share of unruly passengers. But until now he'd never been attacked.

A man has been arrested and will face court after allegedly assaulting an Auckland bus driver.

Police said the alleged attack on Saturday morning happened when a person getting on the bus tried to travel without paying and was challenged by the bus driver.

During the course of the interaction, the bus driver was allegedly assaulted and the offender fled on foot.

Area Prevention Manager for Auckland City West Police Inspector Wayne Kitcher said the man boarded another bus to evade police and hid down the back.

“Our staff boarded and arrested the man without further incident.”