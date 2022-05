Armed police were called to the Riccarton area in Christchurch this evening. Photo / NZME

Armed police were called to the Riccarton area in Christchurch this evening. Photo / NZME

Armed police were called to the Riccarton area in Christchurch about 7.30pm this evening after reports a man had been threatened at gunpoint and had his vehicle stolen.

The man was not injured.

The vehicle and its occupants were stopped about an hour later. Eyewitnesses told the Herald they saw the police run the car off the road before holding the occupants to the ground at gunpoint.

Police have confirmed a man and woman were taken into custody and the firearm was taken.