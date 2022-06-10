Video recorded by a Favona resident showed locals counting ten shotgun casings on their street after reports of a shooting earlier tonight. Video / Supplied

Video recorded by a Favona resident showed locals counting ten shotgun casings on their street after reports of a shooting earlier tonight. Video / Supplied

Armed police blocked off part of Māngere Bridge in Auckland on Friday night after reports of gunshots in the area.

Roads around Māngere Bridge Village were blocked by armed police but are now understood to be open to traffic.

A reporter on the scene said the Armed Offenders Squad moved from their staging point - down Church Ave onto Woodward Rd.

One person has been taken into custody and is likely to face firearms-related charges, a police spokesperson said.

One witness posted on Facebook: "About 12 police cars and officers with guns swarming all over Church Rd by Woodward Ave. All took off as I drove through, headed down towards the esplanade."

Armed Offenders Squad at the scene in Māngere Bridge. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Another posted: "There is currently a huge presence of police in the Bridge, visibly armed."

A spate of firearm incidents have occurred in Auckland in recent weeks, many of which are gang-related.

Favona gunshots

There were also reports of gunshots at Ashmore Pl in Favona on Friday night.

Police confirmed they attended an incident in Favona where a firearm was reportedly discharged. There have been no reports of injuries.

Police and a St Johns specialist response team were at the scene, with multiple vehicles parked near the shopping centre. The police Eagle helicopter was in the area.

Video recorded by a Favona resident showed locals counting 10 shotgun casings on their street after the shooting earlier tonight.

A neighbour of the house targeted in Favona told the Herald: "Innocent people could have been caught in the crossfire".

He said the shots could have hit his family and he is thinking of moving or leaving the country.

"This is getting out of hand," he said, referring to the more than 20 drive-by shootings across Auckland during the past fortnight.

Shot fired in Massey

A firearm had also reportedly been discharged at a property at Doone Pl in Massey, West Auckland.

Police attended the incident at 6pm.

After the shot was fired, a group of people left the scene in a vehicle.

There are no reports of injuries.

Police said they have conducted area inquiries, however, the vehicle has not been located.

Inquiries are ongoing, police added.

Firearm discharged in Ōtara

Meanwhile, police continue to make inquiries into reports of a person firing a gun from a vehicle near Bairds Rd, Ōtara.

Police at Doone Pl, Massey, following a firearms incident. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The incident was reported to police at about 2.10pm.

There are no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.