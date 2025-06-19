“The impact of your offending has been profound,” she continued.
“These women showed remarkable dignity in the trial. There is only one person responsible for this offence, Mr Muchirahondo. Nothing these women did justified your offending. They should carry no blame, no shame in respect of your actions towards them.”
The judge said “every one” of Muchirahondo’s victims was vulnerable.
“Most (were) particularly vulnerable — some because they were so young ... some because they were isolated, others were highly intoxicated or medicated, some asleep,” the judge said.
“Women have a right to consume alcohol ... and be safe. They also have a right to engage in or choose to refuse sexual activity. You repeatedly chose to take advantage of women ... they were unable to give consent or incapable of knowing who they were with.
“Finally, your proclivity for filming or photographing is particularly degrading ... you still to this day retain access [to the content].
“There is no doubt that harm to your victims is present to a high degree.”
Justice Preston said the need for denunciation and deterrence in Muchirahondo’s case was “high”.
“There is currently a bleak outlook for your rehabilitation ... as you do not think you have done anything wrong,” she said.
“Your predatory offending against a number of women ... has caused immeasurable harm ... your offending erodes trust in men, not just in victims, but across the community.
“You demonstrate a callous lack of regard for your victims ... I am given real cause for concern [about your] coming repeatedly to the police office during the period of your offending, yet this did not deter the latter offending. You have made no effort to address your plainly deviant behaviour.”
