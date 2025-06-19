On many occasions, Muchirahondo filmed or photographed the assaults.

He faced 21 charges of sexual violation by rape and nine of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, and one of not providing access to a cellphone.

He denied all the charges, maintaining any sexual activity with any of the women was consensual.

After 10 days of deliberations, the jury found Muchirahondo guilty of raping eight women, and on several charges of sexually violating them and others.

Justice Lisa Preston sentenced him to 23 years in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

The Crown had sought an indeterminate sentence of preventive detention, which Justice Preston said Muchirahondo escaped only “by a fine margin”.

The Court of Appeal has confirmed Muchirahondo has filed an appeal.

A date is yet to be set for any hearings.

At sentencing, Justice Preston outlined the “striking aspects” of the serial offender’s crimes.

“The timeline shows how your offending began with one vulnerable young girl ... then your offending continued and increased in frequency,” said the judge at sentencing.

“During this period, police spoke with you on more than one occasion about allegations against you ... you committed more sexual offences against six more women.

“The other aspect of your offending is its diversity ... described as ‘a fist in a velvet glove’ ... words and actions were ignored as you ultimately did what you wanted sexually.

“Your attitude of entitlement came through loud and clear in the evidence.”

Justice Preston said the offending showed “near total disregard of a woman’s right to consent”.

“The impact of your offending has been profound,” she continued.

Justice Lisa Preston. Photo / Iain McGregor/The Press

“These women showed remarkable dignity in the trial. There is only one person responsible for this offence, Mr Muchirahondo. Nothing these women did justified your offending. They should carry no blame, no shame in respect of your actions towards them.”

The judge said “every one” of Muchirahondo’s victims was vulnerable.

“Most (were) particularly vulnerable — some because they were so young ... some because they were isolated, others were highly intoxicated or medicated, some asleep,” the judge said.

“Women have a right to consume alcohol ... and be safe. They also have a right to engage in or choose to refuse sexual activity. You repeatedly chose to take advantage of women ... they were unable to give consent or incapable of knowing who they were with.

“Finally, your proclivity for filming or photographing is particularly degrading ... you still to this day retain access [to the content].

“There is no doubt that harm to your victims is present to a high degree.”

Justice Preston said the need for denunciation and deterrence in Muchirahondo’s case was “high”.

“There is currently a bleak outlook for your rehabilitation ... as you do not think you have done anything wrong,” she said.

“Your predatory offending against a number of women ... has caused immeasurable harm ... your offending erodes trust in men, not just in victims, but across the community.

“You demonstrate a callous lack of regard for your victims ... I am given real cause for concern [about your] coming repeatedly to the police office during the period of your offending, yet this did not deter the latter offending. You have made no effort to address your plainly deviant behaviour.”

