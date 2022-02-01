Lele He, 35, of Mt Albert died on 12 January 2022. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man accused of a fatal stabbing on Auckland's North Shore last month can now be named.

Thirty-one-year-old Castor Bay-based carpenter Chao Chen has been in custody since January 12, after police took him into custody at the same Albany neighbourhood where they found a 35-year-old Mt Albert resident critically wounded.

The wounded man died while being taken to hospital, authorities said at the time.

During his first court appearance, at North Shore District Court, Chen was granted interim name suppression because his own family overseas hasn't yet learned of the arrest.

This morning marked his first appearance at the High Court at Auckland. He was assisted by a Mandarin interpreter.

Appearing before Justice Sally Fitzgerald via an audio-video feed, Chen pleaded not guilty to murder.

A trial date has been set down for June 2023 for three weeks.

Chen was remanded in custody until is next court appearance.

Police said last month that they were called to Albany's Vinewood Dr after a fight between two groups that were known to each other.