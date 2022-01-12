The man died from his injuries while being transported to hospital. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man has been charged with murder following a suspected stabbing in the Auckland suburb of Albany overnight.

Police were called to Vinewood Drive around 1.30am where a man was located with critical injuries after a fight between two groups that were known to each other.

He died while being transported to hospital. A man was taken into custody at the scene.



A 31-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear in North Shore District Court this afternoon, police said.

At this stage formal identification and next of kin notifications have not yet been completed, so Police are unable to release the victim's name at this time.

A post mortem examination is expected to be carried out tomorrow.

"Police expect to complete the scene examination on Vinewood Drive later today and we would like to reassure the wider Albany community that police are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with this investigation," said Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, of the Waitematā CIB.

A witness at the scene last night described police descending on the street, where a tent had been placed over the crime scene.

He said there were around six detectives at the scene at about 3am.